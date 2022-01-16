As a young man, Martin Luther King Jr. had aspirations to be a Baptist preacher, to have a family and live an “ordinary life,” but fate intervened. We will soon embark on the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. Martin Luther King Jr. is thought to be one of the most recognized and consequential human beings of his time.
What do we know of Dr. King? He was often recognized by his titles: faith leader, civil rights leader, pastor and teacher. He was also recognized as the leader of the nonviolent action movement during the Civil Rights era (1960s). He was sometimes recognized for notable quotes, speeches and sermons he made nationally and internationally. The "I Have a Dream" speech is one of his most recognizable speeches. Which begs the question, what do we know about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that immortalized him in the history books?
Annually, the nation celebrates Dr. King’s birthday on the third Monday of January in some meaningful way. However, I don’t think we do justice to him if we only celebrate his legacy.
Dr. King had a quest and zeal for peace, social justice reform, economic prosperity, voter rights, criminal justice reform, environmental reform, and racial equity, that he fought for during his 39 years on earth.
Before all the history books are written about Dr. King‘s life, I believe we will discover in ourselves what of his life’s work is applicable to our journey and the responsibilities we hold for healing society’s woes — we must invest in others!
As Dr. King so eloquently said “an individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”
Linda Kincaid
Kingsport