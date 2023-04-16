John Abramson, a family physician for 22 years who teaches health care policy at Harvard Medical School, explains what has gone wrong with our health care system and how to fix it. Overall, the cost of health care per capita in the United States is more than twice that of any other industrialized country. Americans are charged over three times as much as people in other countries for the exact same new medicines that are patented and sold by American drug companies. Since about 1981, the American pharmaceutical industry has become far too powerful and has been allowed to take control of what the medical profession accepts as modern medical knowledge.
As government funding for scientific research declined, labs began to seek funding from commercial sources. Independent research for improving health care became searching for new profitable products. Drug companies were allowed to own the research data. Some were even allowed to write the reports submitted to medical journals. Newly patented medicines are heavily marketed regardless of their effectiveness. Pharmaceutical reps hand out reports supporting every new medicine and device to all physicians, and our doctors cannot really know how effective or harmful they might be. We have no reliable formal process for evaluating the effectiveness of new medicines or devices.
We need to ensure that medical research is independent and the data is accurate, complete, transparent and subject to peer review. We need a health technology assessment process so that we know for sure which medicines and devices are the most effective. This will not be easy because Republican and Democrat representatives agree that it is okay to accept huge contributions from the pharmaceutical industry which contributes to each party.