In response to the man who wanted to open a sports bar in Kingsport: 

Please bring your sports bar to Colonial Heights. We have nothing in our area with a bar in it. The business would be a gold mine for you.

We have a Pizza Hut sitting empty. We have a restaurant which was formerly The Plum Tree which sits behind Hardee's empty as well as others.

We have a beautiful Ingles store with spots next to it empty.

My husband and I have been calling different restaurants since we moved here to try to get a sports bar or restaurant with a bar to come to this area. We would love to have your business here. 

Lori Rankin

Kingsport

