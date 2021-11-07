In response to the man who wanted to open a sports bar in Kingsport:
Please bring your sports bar to Colonial Heights. We have nothing in our area with a bar in it. The business would be a gold mine for you.
We have a Pizza Hut sitting empty. We have a restaurant which was formerly The Plum Tree which sits behind Hardee's empty as well as others.
We have a beautiful Ingles store with spots next to it empty.
My husband and I have been calling different restaurants since we moved here to try to get a sports bar or restaurant with a bar to come to this area. We would love to have your business here.
Lori Rankin
Kingsport