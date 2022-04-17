The letters of Brian Malone and Allen Smith to the Times News on April 6 should express who actually caused the overzealous spending by the mayor of Sullivan County.
Richard Venable, present mayor of Sullivan County, can spend no sizable amount of money without the spending being voted on by the commissioners. It is unfair to criticize the mayor of Sullivan County for a ballooned debt when the commissioners actually caused this.
I am sure Angie Stanley would do a good job as mayor. I am always pleased when a female is a business owner. However, she cannot control the huge debt of Sullivan County without the help of the commissioners. Let us be fair about our criticism! I have no plans to vote for any incumbent commissioner presently seeking reelection because of this ballooned debt and the handling of the building of West Ridge High School.
Jo Ann R. Stafford
Kingsport