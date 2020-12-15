A Twitter post by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Dec. 3 stated “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Somethings will never change…” Blackburn’s disparaging remark displays her racist, xenophobic views.
As a Chinese American living in Northeast Tennessee, I was deeply hurt by this comment. People of Chinese origin work at vital industries and Fortune 500 companies in the region, also significantly contributing to the educational community at universities throughout the area. Individuals of Chinese ancestry live and worship with people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds. Our children study at local schools. We never thought that our senator would post such hurtful and dangerous words.
Blackburn’s comment shows her blatant disregard for the sanctity and dignity of human beings of different cultural and racial heritage. It has the potential to cause harm, inciting racial slurs and possible attacks.
Blackburn’s comment doesn’t help with the U.S.-China relations or improving the lives of Americans or Tennesseans. Instead, her baseless comment fans the flames of division without purpose.
We ask that Senator Blackburn recognize her mistake and apologize publicly for the cruelty and racism of her statement. This will show all communities that a senator or other elected official can rethink a position if it is pointed out to be damaging to their constituents.
We condemn her remarks and ask her to apologize, not only to Tennesseans of Chinese heritage, but to all Americans who seek inclusion and peaceful coexistence of all peoples.
Wentao Li
Kingsport