SB2696/HB2835, the deceptively named "Youth Health Protection Act," is a medically and psychologically unsound attack on the youth of our state. It could better be called the "Youth Health Prevention Act."
This bill flies in the face of science and current best practices supported by the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and more major medical associations.
In keeping with current Tennessee law, these organizations recommend against prepubertal hormone/hormone-blocking interventions. They also consider them crucial options for pubertal youth. Why? The AMA makes clear that gender diversity is not an impairment and that diverse gender identities are natural. It calls the efforts by legislators to prohibit medically necessary gender-affirming care for minors "a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine."
According the the APA, "(Gender-diverse) individuals often experience discrimination due to a lack of civil rights protections for their gender identity or expression. ... Transgender people suffer from high levels of stigmatization, discrimination and victimization, contributing to negative self-image and increased rates of other mental health disorders."
Setting all that aside, this is another bill crafted to fix a problem that does not exist. The procedures outlined are rarely performed on minors. This bill grandstands about preventing theoretical procedures while causing actual harm to actual youth who just want to live their own lives and find their own way without interference from the government. Isn't that what we, as Americans, are all about? Don't tread on them.
Cindi Huss
Kingsport