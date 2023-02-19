February often conjures images of love. As a program manager at the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, I know that not everyone experiences a safe and nurturing relationship with their partner. Intimate partner violence affects people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations and backgrounds. There’s no better time to take steps to address and prevent violence than during February, as we think of love and all it should be. February is also National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
The signs of intimate partner violence are not always clear, but there are some common red flags. These include constant texting or phone calls, possessiveness, jealousy, isolation from friends and family, hurtful language that is then played off as a “joke,” and other warning signs. These are damaging enough on their own, and can often escalate to more extreme forms of abuse.
The Tennessee Coalition created the Be The Friend social media awareness campaign to provide information on how to recognize the red flags, and offers resources and support. This can be as simple as checking in on a friend or offering to accompany them to seek help. While the responsibility to end violence is on perpetrators to not abuse others, we can all play a role in building a safer world. Learn more at www.BeTheFriend.org. If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 for anyone in need of assistance or information and can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Samantha Strader
Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence