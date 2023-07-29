letterlogo

I cannot say enough positive things about Kingsport's Greenbelt. Locals should be proud.

I am now 73 years old. I have used the Greenbelt since 1983 for walking, race walking, running and biking. Over the past 40 years, the city of Kingsport has developed and expanded the Greenbelt into 10 linear miles of paved trails. Many thanks to Kingsport's leadership for creating the Greenbelt and many more thanks to the men and women who maintain the trails for all of us to enjoy.

