I cannot say enough positive things about Kingsport's Greenbelt. Locals should be proud.
I am now 73 years old. I have used the Greenbelt since 1983 for walking, race walking, running and biking. Over the past 40 years, the city of Kingsport has developed and expanded the Greenbelt into 10 linear miles of paved trails. Many thanks to Kingsport's leadership for creating the Greenbelt and many more thanks to the men and women who maintain the trails for all of us to enjoy.
A recent letter writer wrote: "A few bicyclists can be observed going past pedestrians at high speed." The letter suggested some actions Kingsport could take to slow down any speeders on the Greenbelt, including separate bike lanes like Chicago has, physicals barriers and a 10 mph speed limit. Chicago has 2.7 million people; Kingsport has 55,500. And physical barriers like speed bumps are not a very good solution for the very young, older users, or any user with physical handicaps or limitations.
As for the 10 mph speed limit, many men and women who run on the Greenbelt run faster than 10 mph. Will Kingsport use certified and uniformed police officers with radar guns to issue speeding tickets to runners and bicyclists?
I suggest we all familiarize ourselves with the "Greenbelt Use Rules," which include riding, walking or skating on the right (allowing others to pass on the left), being considerate of others, warning others if you are biking or skating and passing them from behind, maintaining an appropriate speed for conditions, and keeping pets on a short leash.
And I ask everyone to become a good neighbor. Smile and say hi or wave to your fellow Greenbelt users. I think before you know it, you will have some new friends.