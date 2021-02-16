Laws are put in to place to protect the public at large. They did not happen overnight, and the majority of them come into being from an unfortunate or dangerous circumstance.
That being said, some individuals feel they are above the law/rules when it comes to their pets. Especially true when it comes to parks. Laurel Run Park and other parks in the area have “leash laws.” Keep your pet on a leash and under your control at all times.
So why do people insist they are more privileged than others? It doesn't seem very fair, does it? Nor does it make any sense at all. All the training in the world cannot keep a dog from ultimately doing what it wants to do.
One recent event was while we were still in our car! The owner decided that Laurel Run Park was a great place to let his dogs run. Wrong! The unleashed dog took off trying to get to our dogs through the windows and chased us all the way out of the park.
All parks are not dog parks. If you feel you are above the rules, then you do not belong at the park. Find a dog park to let your dog run for the safety of others, not for your own selfishness.
“Not my dog. My dog listens to me.” Sure it will until it won’t.
Be a responsible pet owner. Obey the rules.
Pamela Burns
Church Hill