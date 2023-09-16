letterlogo

Later on this month we will again be faced with a possible government shutdown as well as a possible economic disaster of Republican making. This is all about extending the debt limit to allow America to pay its accrued debt obligations.

Republicans are trying to conjure up anything detrimental for President Biden before the coming election. How can a responsible political party jeopardize the country for pure political gain/loss, risking a complete economic meltdown, credit rating downgrade, loss of first world status, and credibility as the world leader, by participating in such an inane endeavor? Where is the sanity in such thinking or actions?

