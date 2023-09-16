Later on this month we will again be faced with a possible government shutdown as well as a possible economic disaster of Republican making. This is all about extending the debt limit to allow America to pay its accrued debt obligations.
Republicans are trying to conjure up anything detrimental for President Biden before the coming election. How can a responsible political party jeopardize the country for pure political gain/loss, risking a complete economic meltdown, credit rating downgrade, loss of first world status, and credibility as the world leader, by participating in such an inane endeavor? Where is the sanity in such thinking or actions?
The debt limit was extended three times for Trump in four years. Now they have made it into a crisis. What changed? Democratic president perhaps. In the 1980s Republicans introduced a new economic/tax policy called supply side economics. This policy gave massive tax cuts to corporations and the upper 10% of earners. The proposed purpose would be to stimulate the economy when they reinvested in it. That did not happen, and our tax revenues for the first time in 35 years would not cover our debt obligations; thus deficit spending.
This policy has been touted by Republicans for 40 years even though they could clearly see the massive debt it was causing. Before supply side our debt was $930 billion, 40 years later our national debt is $32 trillion. When will that famous fiscal responsibility that Republicans tout kick in? Bad policy, bad outcomes.
The last time the Republicans did this was in 2011 (Obama). Republican brinkmanship caused a credit rating downgrade to the tune of $1.3 billion annual additional debt for their effort. Are we poised for another reenactment today? Today’s Republicans have neither the temperament, skills, ethics, nor the wherewithal to govern or lead our country.
Thom Bishop
Kingsport
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.