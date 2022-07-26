The July 17 article “It’s A New Day: Spearhead Trails Tackling Environmental Issues With Enlarged Staff, Increased Monitoring” made erroneous allegations about The Clinch Coalition (TCC) and its efforts to protect water quality in Southwest Virginia.
The story left largely unaddressed the contents of TCC’s report, “On the Wrong Track: Moving Towards a Responsible Trail Economy in Southwest Virginia,” and failed to note documented problems such as the 16 potential environmental violations the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality identified after inspections of the Spearhead Trails network.
Claims that TCC attributed photos from other trail systems to the Spearhead Trails network are untrue, as is the accusation that we asked a regional nonprofit not to work with Spearhead Trails. Every photo in our report shows a stream or wetland area open to ATV use on the Spearhead system at the time each photo was taken. Independent evidence cited in TCC’s report shows that the photo described in the article as an artificial play area constructed by Spearhead Trails in in fact a mine bench wetland that predates Spearhead Trails. TCC was not given the opportunity to comment for the article.
TCC does not oppose recreation development done right, including ATV trails, but we stand by our report. Unfortunately, the article missed a chance to shine a light on verifiable, documented, ongoing problems on the Spearhead network that damage water quality and burden citizens. Instead, it only muddied the waters. TCC’s full report can be found at clinchcoalition.org.
Sharon Fisher
President, The Clinch Coalition
