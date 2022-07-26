letterlogo

The July 17 article “It’s A New Day: Spearhead Trails Tackling Environmental Issues With Enlarged Staff, Increased Monitoring” made erroneous allegations about The Clinch Coalition (TCC) and its efforts to protect water quality in Southwest Virginia.

The story left largely unaddressed the contents of TCC’s report, “On the Wrong Track: Moving Towards a Responsible Trail Economy in Southwest Virginia,” and failed to note documented problems such as the 16 potential environmental violations the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality identified after inspections of the Spearhead Trails network.

