After the recent steam line failure at the Eastman Chemical plant there was a lot of bashing of the company on social and other media. There were complaints from citizens about everything from noise, debris, safety, and timeliness of community alert.
I don't work at Eastman Chemical Company, but like everyone else I know people that do. Eastman Chemical spends millions yearly to ensure the safety of their employees and the community. They are constantly working diligently to assess and improve safety.
If we didn't have Eastman Chemical, our region would be dead in the water. Nothing is 100% foolproof. There is always going to be some measure of mechanical failure or human error. This comes along with any business. If living near Eastman Chemical makes you feel unsafe, I would suggest moving. I appreciate all they do for our community and the employment that they provide.
Sandra Wyrick
Kingsport