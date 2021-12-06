The effects of the pandemic in general, and COVID in particular, have changed life in America and around the world forever. While science has provided us with access to a high level of protection, there are those among us who believe that their personal freedoms are more important than their own well-being, as well as the well-being of others.
“The government isn’t going to tell me what to do!” That’s their mantra, their deep personal belief. It’s all about me, it’s not about us! Rep. Diana Harshbarger stated at a luncheon in Kingsport Nov. 22: “It’s your individual right (to make health decisions).” The government should not mandate that.
Yet, many of those same anti-vaccine, anti-mask advocates, including Rep. Harshbarger, vociferously support the right of the government to restrict a woman’s freedom of choice and curtail a woman’s reproductive rights.
So, while the government can’t tell me what to put into my body, it’s OK for the government to infringe upon a woman’s right to control what happens to her body. I guess some people want to have it both ways.
Does this seem contradictory and hypocritical to you?
Thom Bishop
Kingsport