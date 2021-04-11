With all the brouhaha about access to West Ridge High, something that nobody has mentioned is there is already a little dirt road alongside Russell Creek, which runs between Lynn Road and Sam Walton Drive. Go to Google Maps and you can see it. It is on the other side of the creek from the Waste Management lot. Before somebody put two red cones blocking off the Lynn Road end, I rode my bike down it. It is your basic one-lane road beside a creek.
Why not buy an easement, turn that one-lane dirt road into a two-lane paved road, repave Sam Walton Drive/Jericho Drive on out to Airport Parkway, and be done with it? It can't be that complicated. Or worth $6 million. The Sullivan County taxpayers ought to go out there, look at it, and give appropriate feedback to our local politicians.
Richard Pike
Kingsport