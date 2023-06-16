My heart is weeping today for our beautiful America. My tears are not Republican, Democrat or independent. They are 100% red-blooded American. The actual people involved, Biden and Trump, are not my primary concern. It is what is happening or not happening to them that is tragic.
I’m sure that neither man is without fault or completely innocent of all the accusations that are being hurled against them. It is the "weaponizing" of our legal system in order to eliminate competition and to gain power that causes me to fear for the future of our country.
Tying up a political opponent in our court system shouldn’t even be possible in America. Ignoring tangible evidence of corruption at the highest level should never be ignored in America. Denying parents' rights to make decisions for their children is unthinkable in America ... and the list goes on.
Free speech has been redefined to mean "speech that is in total agreement with a prescribed political viewpoint." Anything contrary to that agenda is seen as bigotry, racist, homophobic or transphobic.
We have already lost so much of what defines us as the greatest nation to ever exist, and I wonder if we can ever get these freedoms back. I am near the end of my earthly life, so why do I care? I care because I grew up in the greatest time period in our history and was so proud to be an American. Will my grandchildren and great-grandchildren have to live in fear under the eye of Big Brother? If we do not stop the current madness and continue to spiral downward, I’m afraid the answer will be a tragic "Yes."