My heart is weeping today for our beautiful America. My tears are not Republican, Democrat or independent. They are 100% red-blooded American. The actual people involved, Biden and Trump, are not my primary concern. It is what is happening or not happening to them that is tragic.

I’m sure that neither man is without fault or completely innocent of all the accusations that are being hurled against them. It is the "weaponizing" of our legal system in order to eliminate competition and to gain power that causes me to fear for the future of our country.

