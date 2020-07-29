In the Sunday, July 26, edition of the Kingsport Times News appears a column written by Bill Killen and titled “Hawkins County is Failing to Protect its Citizens.” In the column, it states that “Commissioner Jeff Barrett presented a resolution to review and check receipts for expenditures of funds donated to various organizations, about $800 annually.”
The resolution that is mentioned was Resolution 2019-08-09, which was presented by me before the commission for discussion at the August 2019 County Commission meeting. The resolution can be found on the Hawkins County Clerk website for those who wish to see it as submitted. For clarification purposes, the amount of funds donated to various organizations which Mr. Killen refers to in his article was actually $826,910 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Jeff Barrett
Hawkins County Commissioner
Church Hill