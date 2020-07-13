Recently I have taken a serious look at the word “American” and asked if I was living up to its ideals. Our founding fathers used the phrase “all men are created equal.” The 13th and 15th Amendments, the Civil War, the Civil Rights Act, and several recent Supreme Court decisions all reinforce the idea so well stated in our Declaration of Independence.
In none of these documents or decisions is the basic idea challenged. Only in the Civil War was the idea challenged, and it was defeated on the battlefield and by the 13th and 15th Amendments but not in the hearts of many of the Southern participants. In the Constitution the statement that a slave was viewed as 3/5 of a human being could be viewed as nonsupport also.
What does the phrase “all men” mean? I believe it should mean all people or all humans. What does “created equal” mean? I believe it means, in the context of the Constitution, every member of our society should have an equal opportunity at achieving the American dream, not equal outcomes but equal opportunity.
Thus, it seems that the only thing that should matter in human endeavor is the content of our character, work ethic and ability to manage diversity. The elimination of the distractions of race, creed, sex, etc., would lead us closer to the ideals in our Constitution. Thus, it is a worthy endeavor and let’s all participate in helping to make it happen. There is truly a richness in diversity if we will only embrace it. Only then can we all become equal Americans!
Bobby M. Phillips
Jonesborough