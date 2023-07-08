A report on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was just released to the American people. Just days before patriotic Americans celebrated the 4th of July, I watched President Biden comment on the withdrawal. What did he say when he was asked what he thought about the report? He leaned toward the microphone and in his "whisper voice" said, “Read the report. ... I was right.” Then, true to form, he smiled, turned and exited stage right.
I was stunned by his response! I wonder if the families of the 13 dead servicemen and women would agree. I wonder if the family that watched their loved one drop from the sky to his death because he could no longer hold on to the departing airplane would agree. I wonder if the untold number of Americans left in Afghanistan as well as the Afghan supporters who assisted our military would agree.
Not only were lives needlessly lost and Americans left behind, but billions of American tax dollars of state-of-the-art weaponry and ammunition was left for our enemies to enjoy. Never before in the history of our country has a president and his administration so blatantly failed the American people.
I’ve decided that President Biden must create his own reality, because he continues to proclaim how successful all of his policies are while the average American family struggles to pay their bills. The only other explanation would be that he knows America is in decline on every front, but doesn’t care, because he knows it won’t affect him or the members of his family — he’s already taken care of that. I know this sounds harsh, but sometimes facing the truth can be painful.