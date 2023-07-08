letterlogo

A report on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was just released to the American people. Just days before patriotic Americans celebrated the 4th of July, I watched President Biden comment on the withdrawal. What did he say when he was asked what he thought about the report? He leaned toward the microphone and in his "whisper voice" said, “Read the report. ... I was right.” Then, true to form, he smiled, turned and exited stage right.

I was stunned by his response! I wonder if the families of the 13 dead servicemen and women would agree. I wonder if the family that watched their loved one drop from the sky to his death because he could no longer hold on to the departing airplane would agree. I wonder if the untold number of Americans left in Afghanistan as well as the Afghan supporters who assisted our military would agree.

