Just imagine if the school superintendent’s daughter came in second in the homecoming queen contest. Then, imagine that the school superintendent called the school principal and asked them to find enough votes for their daughter to win. Now imagine that the principal’s daughter failed pre-calculus. Then, imagine that the principal called the pre-calculus teacher and asked them to find enough points to ensure that their daughter passed the class. If the public found out about this kind of abuse of power, they would be outraged. Yet this is exactly what Donald Trump tried to do in Georgia when he called the Georgia secretary of state and asked him to find 11,780 votes.
It is never appropriate for anyone in a higher position to try to influence the outcome of any election or other fair process.
Inexplicably, Diana Harshbarger called Trump’s Georgia indictment a “travesty.” From this reaction, one can only assume that Harshbarger condones cheating. Harshbarger’s endorsement of cheating compromises her potential to be a role model and an effective leader. Should students cheat on tests to get better grades or lie on their resumes to get better jobs? Can we justify any behavior to achieve our desired outcomes? Diana Harshbarger needs to stop acting as a Trump puppet and start representing the people of her district in East Tennessee. Though she swore an oath to the Constitution, she instead prizes fealty to Trump as her primary purpose.
Jeff Honeycutt
Kingsport
