letterlogo

Just imagine if the school superintendent’s daughter came in second in the homecoming queen contest. Then, imagine that the school superintendent called the school principal and asked them to find enough votes for their daughter to win. Now imagine that the principal’s daughter failed pre-calculus. Then, imagine that the principal called the pre-calculus teacher and asked them to find enough points to ensure that their daughter passed the class. If the public found out about this kind of abuse of power, they would be outraged. Yet this is exactly what Donald Trump tried to do in Georgia when he called the Georgia secretary of state and asked him to find 11,780 votes.

It is never appropriate for anyone in a higher position to try to influence the outcome of any election or other fair process.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you