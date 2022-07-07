The overturning of Roe v Wade by our current SCOTUS and Tennessee's six-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest is not only cruel, unjust and inhumane but is dangerous for women and families. To return the power back to the states to determine which rights as citizens we are entitled to is taking us back to the same conflict of slave states vs free states. A civil war was fought over this.The whole point of a federal law (Roe v Wade) was to have equal rights for everyone in the United States of America regardless of the state in which one lived.
Overturning Roe doesn't stop abortion as the so called pro-life legislators like to tout. Women of means have always been able to obtain abortions. This ban will cause undue burden on poor women, women of color, and young girls. Policies that actually reduce abortions are access to free contraceptives, comprehensive sex education, universal health care, paid family leave, welfare funding, ending housing insecurity, closing the wage gap and funding education.
The ability to make personal health decisions has enabled women to pursue educational and employment opportunities, as well as family planning, that were unthinkable prior to Roe.
The rhetoric of "protecting the unborn" is not what this ban is about. If this was about babies, we would have free prenatal care, maternal health care, free child care, paid parental leave, and free education to name a few amenities. Also, where is the legislation holding the man accountable for impregnating a woman? She didn't do this alone, but she is the one being punished.
Abortion is health care. Abortion is freedom. Abortion is bodily autonomy. A country without this human right is not a free country. As Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, "The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls the decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices."
Sharon M. Brown
Kingsport