Weeks ago, I wrote to challenge the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen's unanimous decision to fund construction of a 23,000-square-foot KATS maintenance building, $1.1 million coming directly from Kingsport's budget.
Now we read where our school system needs 10 school resource officers at $70,000 each — $700,000 to come from our budget.
This seems a much more appropriate choice — spending monies on public safety for our students, teachers and staff rather than housing buses. And, there would be remaining $400,000 for other needs.
Gary Edmonds
Kingsport