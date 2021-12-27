Dear Secretary Mayorkas,
We write to you today as members of the House GOP Doctors Caucus to express our grave concern regarding the fentanyl drug crisis that has engulfed our nation as a result of the crisis at our Southern Border. Counterfeit fentanyl and fentanyl-laced poisons are flooding across our border in record numbers. It is our duty and obligation to get this crisis under control as matters of national security and public health.
Thus far, the Administration has offered stale talking points and rehearsed political gestures but has yet to administer a clear and targeted directive to handle the Biden Border Crisis.
It’s no secret that our adversaries are taking advantage of President Biden’s open border policies. We know that Mexican drug cartels are working with Chinese transnational criminals to rapidly produce fentanyl in record numbers to poison Americans. In fact, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) recently issued its first public safety alert in six years warning the public about fentanyl-laced pills that are hitting the streets in record numbers. Along some parts of the border, federal agents have reported a 4,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures over the last three years.
Importantly, the DEA reports that over 80 percent of fentanyl that enters the United States is smuggled across our Southern Border.
In October 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized roughly 1,000 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill 236,775,024 Americans. Fentanyl seizures are up 53 percent from FY 2020.
While these seizures are a great testament to the exceptional work that our brave CBP officers are doing to protect our communities, the reality is that we have no way of knowing how much fentanyl and other illicit drugs get across our border. Drug cartels are taking full advantage of our porous Southern Border, raking in billions in profits while our communities are suffering from the worst opioid crisis in history.
We have spoken to law enforcement officers from across the country who tell us that the price of fentanyl on the street has been cut in half compared to FY 2020. That data would suggest that while fentanyl seizures are up, supply is rapidly outpacing demand.
Just this year, for the first time in our nation’s history, the United States surpassed 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a 12-month period — a 30 percent increase from FY 2020. The New York Times reported that, “The rise in deaths — the vast majority caused by synthetic opioids — was fueled by widespread use of fentanyl, a fast-acting drug that is 100 times as powerful as morphine.” While some drug users may seek out fentanyl, the vast majority are dying without knowing what they are taking.
That milestone is a devastating tragedy and should be a call to action, as 64 percent of all drug overdose deaths were due to illicit fentanyl; 80 percent of which enters the United States through our Southern Border.
This cruel, unrestricted action against the American people is the direct result of a disastrous immigration policy, and this Administration refuses to do anything about it.
Our nation’s so-called border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been derelict in her duty to address the crisis. The American people are equally dismayed, as evident by the Vice President’s approval number on the issue of the border and immigration, which stands at an abysmal 23 percent. We owe it to the American people to stop this crisis that has been caused by President Biden’s open border policies. We can and we must intervene for the sake of our nation.
Enforcing our rule of law is within our control, and President Biden must act.
It is clear to us as health care professionals and lawmakers that to manage the fentanyl drug crisis, our first priority must be to take control of our border.
The primary role of the federal government is to ensure the safety of its people. The Administration cannot fulfill this obligation without securing the Southern Border.
With that in mind, we ask for your prompt response to the following questions:
1) What is the Administration’s plan to address the fentanyl crisis at our Southern Border?
2) What is the Administration’s strategy to educate the public about the fentanyl-laced drugs that pose a serious threat to our communities? Are there any public health measures being taken to alert the American people?
3) What is the Administration doing to bolster support for CBP as drug seizures and illegal migrant apprehensions are at record highs?
4) On February 18, 2022, the emergency class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances is set to expire. Given the gravity of the border and drug crisis, will the Administration commit to supporting efforts to make the emergency class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl related substances permanent?
We look forward to celebrating the holiday season, and we must remember all the families who have lost loved ones due to this tragic fentanyl epidemic and recognize our role in curbing the national security and public health crises at our Southern Border.
Thank you for your attention to this critical matter, and we look forward to your timely reply.
Sincerely,
U.S. Rep. Gregory F. Murphy, M.D.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.
U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess, M.D.
U.S. Rep. Brad R. Wenstrup, D.P.M.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Pharm. D.
U.S. Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, D.M.D.
U.S. Rep. Ronny L. Jackson, M.D.
