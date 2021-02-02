East Tennessee and the Tri-Cities area is really a good place to live. We have five TVA lakes within 100 miles for all kinds of water recreation. National, state and city parks that have pools, picnic areas, campgrounds and hiking trails.
Our sheriff's departments, police departments, state law enforcement agencies, EMS, fire departments, and highway departments are outstanding. We have golf course, race tracks, ski resorts and on and on.
We have several hospitals and medical facilities, a VA medical center. We have schools, churches, colleges and most of all a lot of good people.
We have Dollywood and that state treasure, Dolly herself. One state lawmaker introduced a bill to add a statue of Dolly to the Capitol grounds in Nashville "for all that she has contributed to this state." I totally agree.
Like many other areas we have our problems. Drugs and alcohol abuse contribute to other criminal behavior. Those who truly seek help can find it here in East Tennessee.
Of all the places on earth that God could have placed me, He put me here. I thank him daily for His blessings.
Everette Cox
Blountville