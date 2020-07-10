Although we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping the number of positive COVID-19 cases low, they are rising daily. And I gotta ask, why would Bristol Motor Speedway and our county mayor invite 30,000 race fans to come to our towns to shop, sleep and eat?
Of course, BMS is taking every precaution to minimize COVID-19 risks for fans, employees and vendors while within the facility, but what about the time the fans spend and the places they go before and after the race? No one will be monitoring temperatures or asking them to wear masks while they are out and about. I have heard of no plan to even attempt to ensure the safety and well-being for those of us that live here.
The fact that there is an assumption of risk to the ticket buyer, which includes the inability to hold BMS liable should an attendee contract the virus, seems to be reason enough NOT to have fans at the race. Has any due diligence for the protection of our community been done?
Residents of the Tri-Cities should not be used as guinea pigs for NASCAR’s and BMS’ experiment of having tens of thousands of fans, from who knows where, attend the race during a pandemic. I’m a race fan myself, but I think this is irresponsible, self-serving and greedy, demonstrating total disregard for the health and well-being of those of us that live here. Run the race, but keep the fans at home.
Cindy Harmon
Kingsport
Americans should embrace diversity
Recently I have taken a serious look at the word “American” and asked if I was living up to its ideals. Our founding fathers used the phrase “all men are created equal.” The 13th and 15th Amendments, the Civil War, the Civil Rights Act, and several recent Supreme Court decisions all reinforce the idea so well stated in our Declaration of Independence.
In none of these documents or decisions is the basic idea challenged. Only in the Civil War was the idea challenged, and it was defeated on the battlefield and by the 13th and 15th Amendments but not in the hearts of many of the Southern participants. In the Constitution the statement that a slave was viewed as 3/5 of a human being could be viewed as nonsupport also.
What does the phrase “all men” mean? I believe it should mean all people or all humans. What does “created equal” mean? I believe it means, in the context of the Constitution, every member of our society should have an equal opportunity at achieving the American dream, not equal outcomes but equal opportunity.
Thus, it seems that the only thing that should matter in human endeavor is the content of our character, work ethic and ability to manage diversity. The elimination of the distractions of race, creed, sex, etc., would lead us closer to the ideals in our Constitution. Thus, it is a worthy endeavor and let’s all participate in helping to make it happen. There is truly a richness in diversity if we will only embrace it. Only then can we all become equal Americans!
Bobby M. Phillips
Jonesborough
Police are doing a dangerous job
After Rayshard Brooks was killed by police in Atlanta, a TV reporter asked what can we do to change this, as though that were really difficult.
The answer is simple. When confronted by police, behave in a respectful, cooperative manner, and do exactly what you are told. Do not argue, resist, struggle, fight or grab for the officer’s weapon.
Police are guardians of our freedom and civil rights. We want them to return safely to their families and be back on duty the next day. Anyone who threatens a police officer with a weapon that could kill or injure him or even just render him incapable of self-defense should expect to be shot.
I wish the Black Lives Matter organization would focus some of their attention on how Black Americans behave and respect our laws instead of just on our brave police who are doing a dangerous but necessary job.
There are millions of good law-abiding Black Americans. Most of them would like to see more police in their neighborhoods so they would be safer from gangs and drug dealers. The vast majority of our police are great and not racially biased. The demand by BLM that police stand down from policing in Black communities is already resulting in increased crime and hundreds of more Blacks being killed in their own neighborhoods. Those Black lives should also matter.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats