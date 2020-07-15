My wife Christie and I have lived in Kingsport for 42 years. Steve Darden is from Johnson City. But I have known Steve ever since I interviewed him for a position with our Kingsport law firm 35 years ago.
Steve is a man of integrity and faith who fully reflects the social and political values of our region. He is personable — able to relate to people of every background and walk of life. Those are essentials for our next U.S. congressman.
What makes Steve stand apart is that he is also very skilled — a deep thinker and complex problem solver who can do more than just vote the right way. He can come up with good legislation, negotiate successfully with others, and become an effective leader in Congress.
Voting for Steve will be a good vote.
Doug Tweed
Kingsport
Harshbarger will stand with Trump
This is the time to make your vote count for this is the way our democracy changes things. We don’t change things by rioting, cheating, damaging businesses or by other destructive means. By voting you have a voice. We select a candidate not on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender or age but on the character and integrity of the person.
One of the many candidates running for the 1st District Congressman Roe’s seat is conservative Diane Harshbarger from Kingsport. Having known Diane for over 25 years, I am supporting her for many reasons including her strong support of President Donald J. Trump. She will have a fresh perspective and determined spirit to stand with our president to Make America Greater than she’s ever been.
I am not interested in “politics as usual” with attorneys, doctors or past representatives who have been part of the system for years gone by. Diane is an honest, hard-working believer with strong moral principles that will fight for you.
As a proven business owner and dedicated mother, Diane understands the issues that affect families and businesses. She will stand with President Trump. My support for Diane is about securing America first and protecting our national and regional security. She will be a defender for the unborn and “fight tirelessly to ensure our Second Amendment rights.” These are just a few vital reasons to support Diane. Be sure to research the issues and her position statements on her website. Consider voting for Diane for she is a solid conservative, not a liberal or moderate Republican.
Doug Bushong
Johnson City
Ads with guns seem racist
The TV ads we see featuring GOP women who are running for office in Tennessee and packing long guns strikes me as extremely racist. A Black man or Black woman running for office in Tennessee could and would not run an ad like that. There is no message of unity or justice for the people. A good platform could protect and help the people. The gun is useless in facing the coronavirus, global warming, job loss, polluted oceans and more.
However, the gun issue has best served the billionaires and ultra rich extremely well in getting their allies elected and appointed to offices so that a tax bill was passed in 2017 that benefited them so much as to rival the coronavirus relief aid given across our whole nation to about 350 million people and to help businesses. No wonder we do not have the infrastructure and progress we need in this nation.
Gerry Scardo
Clintwood, Virginia