The function of government is to protect its citizens and provide those services the citizens cannot provide for themselves. The public expects individuals elected to public office to be leaders. The Hawkins County Commission is devoid of leadership and has been for some time. Several commissioners talk big and act little, a fact that has not been lost on the media per recent Times News editorials.
The June 4 Times News editorial “Hawkins Commissioners: Put Safety First” included an allegation that Hawkins County commissioners ignore a critical need in the county’s most pressing responsibility — public safety. It is not an allegation; it is a fact! The Hawkins County Commission doesn’t have a clue what their responsibility is when it comes to public safety.
A month later, the opening paragraph in the July 3 Times News editorial read: “It’s a mystery how many shoes Hawkins County commissioners have worn out kicking the can down the road over underfunded emergency services, much less shoe leather lost by an exploratory committee that twice has offered solutions, only to see them largely ignored.”
Commissioner Danny Alvis stated: “These people are dying up there. We finally have an opportunity to get a clean source of drinking water in there, and I would hate to prolong it for another month on a technicality.” Alvis didn’t hate to prolong the recommendations of the two EMS committees for over three years. Alvis didn’t ask Dr. Blaine Jones a single question regarding the 2019 EMS committee report. The Hawkins County Commission has met eight times since October 2019, and Alvis has not expressed concern about prolonging life safety at those meetings. Neither have any of the other commissioners.
If Commissioner Alvis is so concerned about people dying, why did he tell the EMS director he wouldn’t vote to fund an ambulance chassis for the EMS agency unless an ambulance was stationed in Surgoinsville?
Commissioner Jeff Barrett presented a resolution to review and check receipts for expenditures of funds donated to various organizations, about $800 annually. Commissioner Nancy Barker complained she didn’t have time to review the donated funds. Reviewing expenditures of donated tax dollars makes sense. The public deserves to know how their tax dollars are spent.
The vote to approve the Board of Education’s spending $1.25 million for artificial turf when facilities need repairs isn’t very smart. Commissioner Keith Gibson said: “It’s the school board’s money.” No Commissioner Gibson, it is not the school board’s money! It is the taxpayers’ money, and the turf deal doesn’t make good sense.
To the parent who asked commissioners, “Is it fair for them not to have senior night on their home field?” I would like to ask a different question. Is it fair not to have adequate EMS service to respond to that field when there is a serious injury to a player, or someone in the stands has a heart attack?
Commissioner Rick Brewer said a no vote by the commission was telling football players they didn’t matter anymore. Chairman Brewer’s failure to act on the EMS proposal for eight months shows a lack of leadership and tells the public they don’t matter anymore. Brewer among other commissioners attended several EMS committee meetings and indicated his support for the need to improve EMS during those meetings. His support is nonexistent.
The Hawkins County Commission doesn’t have a clue about the status of public safety throughout the county. Two-thirds of the fire apparatus operated by the volunteer fire departments are eligible for registration as antique vehicles. Many of the vehicles do not meet minimum National Fire Protection Association standards.
Hawkins County EMS, a nonprofit entity, maintains six ambulances in service for the entire county. The minimum number of ambulances needed is nine, and the commission won’t even consider replacing one of the four worn-out ambulance chassis. There are areas in the county where an ambulance response is longer than 10 to 12 minutes, which endangers lives. The sheriff has repeatedly requested funds to alleviate turnover and reduce cost of training deputies. The communications system needs to be upgraded in order to have a viable emergency communications system for fire, police and ambulance services.
The County Commission can take and waste the public’s time resolving to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County but cannot provide for public safety.
It’s time the voters woke up to the fact that you cannot fix stupid, but we can stop electing stupid.