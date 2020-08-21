U.S. conservatives think government should be run like a business. So the GOP decided that the U.S. needed a businessman in the White House. This nonsense from our Pinky and the Brain Party is as absurd as the trickle-down theory. Government is not a business. It’s a service. And their intended governmental business model is more akin to private equity’s program of acquiring businesses, systematically dismantling them in the name of efficiency and profits, and loading them up with so much debt that they become unviable and declare bankruptcy.
The GOP’s “brain trust” sprung this theory about government just being a big business during the Nixon administration. They began by passing the 1970 Postal Reorganization Act, which aimed to either make the USPS profitable or privatize it. Further reform legislation was passed during the George W. Bush administration in 2006, which included the requirement that the agency pre-fund its retirement obligations.
This made it impossible for the USPS to support itself financially, which was no doubt Republicans’ goal. Now they’re closing in for the kill.
Yet no less than Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution required the establishment of a national postal service. The Founders clearly thought that it was an important public service for the well-being of a democratic republic. It wasn’t intended to be a profit-making agency anymore than the Departments of War, State, Navy and Treasury.
But the GOP evidently only cares about constitutional originalism when it fits their purposes at the moment.
John W. Dean III was President Nixon’s chief legal counsel from July 1970 to April 1973. He knows a thing or two about the rewards of aiding and abetting a crooked U.S. president. In exchange for becoming a key witness for the prosecution at the Watergate break-in hearings, Dean was allowed to plead guilty to one felony and received a reduced jail sentence, which he served at a federal penitentiary near Baltimore.
He evidently did plenty of deep thinking during his incarceration because he later became a vociferous critic of the Republican Party.
In response to the intentional harm the Trump administration is doing to the USPS, Dean tweeted this week: “The U.S. military is prepared to act ‘in the event of a postal work-stoppage and the disruption of mail service on a national, regional, or local basis’ according to the 2006 version of U.S. Northern Command Contingency Plan 2501.” Dean pointed out that the National Guard would potentially provide this service at the request and expense of all 50 states.
He continued: “If Trump tries to block the USPS for his election benefit, it is a crime” which should be prosecuted. (No wonder Trump is desperate to stay in office and, therefore, out of jail. He breaks laws with abandon.)
But voting by mail is not the only important issue associated with the USPS. This agency has a major impact on the operation/profitablity of small businesses. And many individuals including military veterans rely on the USPS to deliver their life- preserving medications and medical supplies affordably, dependably and on time.
There is currently an incredible disconnect between Trump Republicans and Never Trump Republicans. Many of the latter have held high-level government positions and fully comprehend the damage this administration is doing to the United States. Last Friday, the 15-member U.N. Security Council crushed a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran. Russia and China, which opposed the resolution, didn’t even have to use their vetoes to kill it.
The U.S. is bleeding clout practically on a daily basis while Trump’s supporters flock to Fox News, Facebook, etc. for misinformation and crazy conspiracy theories like that of the QAnon group (aka “The Storm”). They believe in the existence of a secret plot by a “deep state” against President Trump and his supporters. According to this ever-changing story, Trump is secretly waging a patriotic crusade to find and arrest child abusers among politicians and Hollywood glitterati.
President Trump not only refuses to condemn the QAnon story, but he’s supporting a Georgia QAnon politician’s candidacy for U.S. Congress. The FBI designated QAnon as a “domestic terror threat” last year due to its potential to incite extremist violence.
What a business/con man we have for a president. Donald Trump’s grotesque appearance on the national and world stage will be the GOP’s legacy unless the Lincoln Group and other like-minded Republicans are successful in their efforts to put Trumpism in its place. Which is back on the fringes of right-wing politics.