First of all, let me just say that I love the 4th of July. It is a time to reflect and remember those who gave all and also those we love who fought and are still fighting for "freedom from tyranny." To me that is what the Red, White and Blue stand for — not just a bunch of fireworks displays in the sky.
The biggest problem here is the traumatizing it causes to most animals, especially our canine friends. I have a wonderful dog, but she has not been the same since the monstrous display on July 4th of fireworks.. They were so loud at our house they shook the back of my bedroom.
I once engaged in the practice of shooting off fireworks. I now know the trauma that it causes. I am not amused by the displays or the noise they make anymore.
I think it was a huge mistake to allow fireworks to be "displayed" for three or four days. July 4th was bad enough, then they just continued on and on to the point where they were still going off on Aug. 2 at 10:15 p.m.
Personally, I can't really see how anyone could afford to buy them. Lately my friends and family, me included, have been spending all our cash on vet bills trying to get our canine friends to recover from the anxiety caused by fireworks. Most dogs are afraid of loud storms anyway; I cannot imagine what they even feel when all the fireworks start.
I understand the fun of it and everyone doing their thing. However, at this time and always, we should be more respectful of "other" members of God's creation. Let us try to share the earth with them a bit more peaceably.
Maxine Isner
Kingsport