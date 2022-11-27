OPED-FLA-MIGRANTS-FLIGHTS-EDITORIAL-MI

Migrants flown by the state of Florida on Sept. 15, 2022, to Martha's Vineyard were taken in at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts, seen here the following day. (Bianca Padro Ocasio/Miami Herald/TNS)

 Bianca Padro Ocasio

Maybe you think it’s OK that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the Northeast as a way to raise the alarms about border security and potentially embarrass President Joe Biden. Maybe you think enticing migrants with fake job offers is fine because they didn’t come here legally, and what can they expect?

But even if you agree with the governor gleefully using people as pawns — and we certainly don’t — there’s now the matter of $1.4 million in taxpayer money that remains unaccounted for after those September flights.

