OPED-BIDEN-AGE-EDITORIAL-TB

President Joe Biden arrives Oct. 7, 2021, at O'Hare International Airport aboard Air Force One for a visit to Elk Grove Village. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Brian Cassella

President Joe Biden turned 80 on Nov. 20, and so far, he has given every indication he plans to run for reelection in 2024. If he were to win, his second term would conclude not long after his 86th birthday.

Too old?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video