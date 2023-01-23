OPED-PUBLICART-EDITORIAL-YB

Unveiling of Embrace Memorial Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King at the Boston Common on January 13, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/TNS)

 Matt Stone

The hammers are out for a Boston public artwork honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy. Sure, “The Embrace” is untraditional. People are entitled to their opinions on this and any other sculpture. Art creates conversation, and public art, more so.

But it is obscenely overheated to liken artist Mark Willis Thomas’ decision to cast giant disembodied arms in bronze an act of violence against King, Coretta Scott King or Black Americans. It is ridiculous to call the Boston Common installation an insult to King’s legacy. And it is just plain stupid to call it a failure because it might look like something offensive from one angle or another. This is a well-intentioned memorial that (surprise!) isn’t to everyone’s taste. New York and cities across America need more, not less, ambitious public art.

