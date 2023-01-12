OPED-CONGRESS-CAMERAS-EDITORIAL-GET

U.S. Rep.-elect Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is restrained after getting into an argument with Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House Chamber during the fourth day of voting for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

The absence of regular House rules during last week’s drawn-out floor fight for House speaker produced an unexpected benefit: C-SPAN and other news organizations were able to show the country the whole dayslong battle in real time — including a near-fistfight between two congressmen — because of a pause in the restrictions that normally govern the cameras.

At least one member is suggesting the House allow such ungirded coverage to continue. This being the seat of government and the heart of democracy, why not make it permanent?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.