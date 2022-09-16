OPED-BC-UKRAINE-EDITORIAL-GET

A stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv will not on its own end the war instigated by Russia’s invasion. But it is a “major operational defeat” for Russia, according to an analysis issued by the Institute for the Study of War, which adds that “Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor.”

The courage and acumen of Ukrainian forces, who have inspired much of the world with their intrepid determination to defend their homeland, should be lauded. So too should Ukraine’s Western allies, which have rallied political, economic and, most meaningfully, military support, including weapons systems that are making a demonstrable difference on the battlefield.

