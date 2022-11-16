LIFE-DAYLIGHTSAVINGTIME-DMT

Most Americans turned their clocks back one hour earlier this month, and Congress should see to it that they stay there — permanently.

Daylight saving time’s presumed contributions to saving energy are spurious, a triumph of supposition over fact. Its harmful effects on human health are real, especially for young people. Our body clocks were set eons ago to what we know as standard time. Changing the hands on the kitchen clock doesn’t automatically reset our body clocks.

