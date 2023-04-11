OPED-NURSING-MEN-EDITORIAL-GET

US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Raymond Longinos, checks the chart of a non-covid patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, on Dec. 17, 2021. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP

In less than two years, the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses. The health care system won’t be able to fill this gap with half the potential workforce on the sidelines: More must be done to recruit men into nursing.

Men currently comprise about 12% of nurses, up from less than 3% in 1970. Boosting their number would not only ease shortages, but offer a pathway to good jobs for a demographic that has been exiting the workforce in alarming numbers in recent years. Employment growth in some traditionally male sectors, such as manufacturing, has all but vanished.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you