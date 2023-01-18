OPED-GAS-STOVES-EDITORIAL-GET

Gas stoves pollute the air inside people's homes and contribute to the overheating of the planet. Their days should be numbered, even if no federal gas stove ban is imminent. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images/TNS)

 Tim Boyle

Who could have predicted that kitchen stoves would become the latest tinderbox in the nation’s culture wars?

But that’s what happened in recent days as Republicans flew off the handle over comments by Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, who said the agency was looking at regulating gas stoves and could even ban them because they are a health hazard.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.