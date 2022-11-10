OPED-INFLATION-EDITORIAL-GET

A customer shops for eggs in a Kroger grocery store on Aug. 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Food prices have stayed their inflationary course. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

 Brandon Bell

Not so long ago, a 9-5 job was enough to pay the bills and put food on the table.

But out-of-control inflation has kneecapped the eight-hour day. According to a survey by Insuranks, a small-business insurance marketplace, 93% of adults have a side hustle or are working a second job.

