Editor’s note: This guest editorial was submitted by Kelly E. Moore, PhD, an assistant professor in the Psychology Department at East Tennessee State University.
When I first started doing psychology research in jails as an undergraduate student, I never imagined that I would relate to the people I was interviewing.
I always viewed incarcerated people as different from myself, the people who didn’t have the same morals as I did. I was no different from most of our society in that regard.
The vast majority of people in the U.S. hold negative attitudes about people involved in the legal system, such as believing that they are untrustworthy, dangerous and unwilling to change.
Even when legal involvement is tied to a person’s substance use, the negative judgments remain. In fact, although substance use is a diagnosable mental health disorder that can impact anyone, it is commonly viewed as a moral failing in our country.
Even medical providers, people that we trust to care for us when we are ill, sometimes have incredibly negative attitudes about substance use that impact the quality of care they provide.
As a result, justice-involved people often experience judgment and rejection at every turn, including when seeking treatment. This stigma weighs heavy on the millions of people in the U.S. who struggle with substance use, reducing hope for recovery and reentry into the community after incarceration.
Stigma increases worthlessness, shame and discouragement. It makes people not want to seek needed treatment for substance use, or apply for the job they really need. It makes people want to be secretive and avoidant.
Worst of all, it makes people want to give up — the exact opposite of what we want someone with a substance use problem to experience. Realizing all of this, I have dedicated my career as a clinical psychologist to reducing stigma around criminal involvement and substance use.
Much of my research has attempted to improve access to high-quality behavioral health treatment during and after incarceration, addressing stigma among criminal justice staff, community members, and justice-involved people themselves along the way.
Throughout my career, I have interacted with many justice- involved people, many of whom had substance use problems. What I have learned is that they are not very different from me.
They value stability and independence, and they want to be loyal friends and dependable parents for their kids. They want to have a good job, a home of their own. One thing they desperately need is a chance to succeed without unfair judgments from the rest of us.