The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The Supreme Court this week heard arguments over whether business owners can refuse service to LGBT couples based on their religious objections to the would-be customers’ marriage.

If you’re getting déjà vu, it might be because that circumstance played already, exactly five years before to the day, when the court heard arguments in a case involving gay couple David Mullins and Charlie Craig being turned away from Colorado’s Masterpiece Cakeshop after trying to order a wedding cake.

