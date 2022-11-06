OPED-AIRPLANE-SEATS-EDITORIAL-GET

United Airlines planes sit on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

 Spencer Platt

Recent social media posts by a conservative political commentator raging about being “wedged between two obese people” on a three-hour flight from New York to Dallas were tasteless.

But she wasn’t wrong, or alone, in complaining about a lack of personal space on U.S. airplanes these days.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video