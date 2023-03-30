OPED-FETTERMAN-EDITORIAL-GET

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) emerges from a closed-door, classified briefing for senators at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

One small but important aspect of changing the conversation about mental health in this country is the need to remove the stigma around seeking help. In far too many corners, seeking treatment or counseling is considered a sign of weakness, something to be pitied, an indication of fragility.

That’s why it was heartening to see the reaction when newly elected U.S. Sen. John Fetterman announced in mid-February that he had checked himself into a hospital for treatment for clinical depression.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you