Syringes of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are ready to immunize children at Hellen Keller Elementary School in Lynwood, California, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Luis Sinco

Heading into the third winter since COVID-19 emerged in the U.S., public health leaders have an abundance of information about the deadly virus. How it spreads and how to stop it.

What they haven’t yet figured out is how to communicate this information effectively.

