West Kingsport enters a new year with a bright future, having come a long way over the past decade. Closely tied to downtown, the western end of the city has seen the establishment of the Academic Village, the total rebuild of the old Kingsport Press Building into chamber of commerce and school district offices as well as professional space, a Food City, a Walmart Neighborhood Market, significant redevelopment of the Lynn View Community Center, expansion of the Farmers Market, construction of the Town Park Lofts and, now under construction, the West Gate housing development.
Now comes a new development district to include part of Lynn Garden. Residents of that section may be thinking “It’s about time” — even despite work done at the former high school. Kingsport annexed Lynn Garden in 1988-1989, and over the next few years residents complained about the city’s plan of services for the annexation.
But all of this development has and will continue to inspire new development, and development district status will help by making property within it eligible for financial incentives. To that end, the announcement was limited in terms of what it includes, but that will soon change.
The Lynn Garden redevelopment district begins with 118 acres with an appraised value of $24.7 million. Its boundaries include property around the Stone Drive/Lynn Garden Drive intersection, stretching down Tranbarger Drive to Allen and Chadwick and property on both sides of Lynn Garden Drive to the end of Truxton Drive. Approximately 39 of the 102 parcels in the district have been subject to code enforcement violation and citations, with 60% of the district being non-owner-occupied housing.
The property appraisal value has dropped by roughly 20% over the past four years, showing a section of the city in decline. Unless that changes, things will only get worse.
“We were looking at the vast majority of frontage of Lynn Garden Drive, but we’re starting with the commercial property because you can always go back and add to (the district) later,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant to the city manager. In fact, city officials said the Lynn Garden redevelopment district will likely be expanded once, maybe twice next year.
Let’s hope so. The district should extend to the state line.
“We initially drew a boundary that was much larger than this, but the KHRA (Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority) has to have a public hearing on it. Once we saw how big it was going to be, to have a productive public hearing, we knew we needed to scale it back,” Harmon explained. “Having 300 people show up would not be a productive meeting.”
Districts can include undeveloped, residential or commercial properties in both good or distressed condition. The reason such districts are created is to spur the redevelopment of the property with the help of tax increment financing. TIF occurs when the KHRA takes the projected growth in property taxes on a project and uses that money to secure a loan from a bank. The loan is then granted to the property owner to help offset the cost of redevelopment.
City Manager Chris McCartt said Kingsport has had tremendous success with redevelopment districts in the past. With a district surrounding Lynn Garden, perhaps much-needed development will soon occur there, further driving West Kingsport’s regrowth.