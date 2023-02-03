OPED-MEMPHIS-POLICE-DEATH-EDITORIAL-MCT

Tyre Nichols is removed from his car during a Jan. 7 encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. (City of Memphis/TNS)

 City of Memphis

Even before the city of Memphis released video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating during a traffic stop, the five city police officers involved were given a familiar moniker: bad apples.

So it was in Baltimore following the in-custody death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in 2015, and in Cleveland after an officer there shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, and in Louisville, Kentucky, following the 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Breonna Taylor during a “no knock” police raid, and even in Los Angeles when video showed officers beating Rodney King in 1991.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you