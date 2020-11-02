Every community has its heroes, men and women who helped build and sustain it and gave back publicly, and in ways few know of. Frederick “Pal” Barger Jr. was one such pillar, not just of Kingsport but the region.
Most know of the athletic field house and scoreboard for Dobyns-Bennett High School, or the Pal Barger Regional Center for Automotive Programs, or the Pal Barger Carousel. But there were many gifts and contributions that Pal wasn’t interested in getting credit for, much less anyone knowing about, including help given directly to those in need.
Where Pal had a restaurant, he gave back. And he had 30 restaurants throughout the region at his passing Oct. 29.
Pal’s Sudden Service fast food restaurants began popping up in 1956. When he finished his bachelor’s degree in 1955, Barger took $10,000 he had saved, borrowed another $10,000 and opened the first Pal’s on Revere Street in Kingsport. It’s still operating.
His grandfather was Kingsport’s first police chief. His parents ran Skoby’s, at the time Kingsport’s finest eatery.
A half-century later, Barger was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the highest honor a business can receive from the U.S. Department of Commerce, for its business leadership and effective training programs. Pal’s was the first restaurant company to win the prestigious award.
That led Pal to share his highly successful approach to management by the Business Excellence Institute, a training program that consults on management principles, leadership development and other important business skills.
“We’ve been successful. The community has supported us,” Barger said. “I believe that it’s not what you gather, but what you scatter. If you have what you need, you should share it with others.”
Barger did that, and more. He was a friend to countless people who respected him for what he accomplished, but also for the kind of man he was. “Making customers happy always motivated me and made me happy. It still does,” he said. “You’ve got to have fun with what you do. If you don’t, you’d better find something else to do.”
Barger leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time, and we’re pleased that it began with his service as a newspaper carrier for the Kingsport Times News, working both a morning route with 65 subscribers and an afternoon route of 135 more.
The young Barger delivered the morning papers before going to school and the afternoon papers after school. Even at that age he believed in branching out. After the morning route he’d drop a bundle of newspapers at a major employee gate at Tennessee Eastman Company, leaving a small box for honor-system payments of what then was 3 cents a copy. “Most people would just flip in a nickel,” Pal said.
We join his family and his many friends and admirers in mourning his loss, but also celebrating his life. Pal Barger will always serve as an example of how to live life well and to its fullest.