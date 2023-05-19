In a pair of override votes Tuesday evening, a supermajority of North Carolina lawmakers enacted a new abortion ban into law, over the objections of the governor and even their own voters.
Soon, most abortions in North Carolina will be illegal after 12 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.
The votes, which wrapped up after sunset, were a fitting conclusion to a process that has been shrouded in darkness from the beginning. After all, it was just two weeks ago that the bill was even released, and although Republicans believe a person must wait 72 hours before they can receive an abortion, they spent less than 48 hours publicly debating the 46-page bill before putting it up for a vote.
The opposition has been swift and loud. A poll recently commissioned by the progressive organization Carolina Forward found that a majority of voters oppose the bill, and that they would be more likely to oppose a state legislative candidate who voted for it. The bill has also received heavy criticism from health care providers and business leaders.
Perhaps sensing that further restricting abortion may not go over well with voters, Republicans have gone to great lengths to defend it.
One lawmaker attempted to equate vasectomy consultations to the mandatory waiting period for abortions in North Carolina.
Another senator said that the bill includes funding for contraception to prevent pregnancy if you “choose to open your legs.”
Seriously?
Republicans have even suggested, absurdly, that the legislation will “expand the rights of women” and even give them “options” — it does exactly the opposite.
They have balked at the phrase “abortion ban.” But that’s what it is, isn’t it? It may not ban all abortions, but it will ban some of them, and politicians should never be the ones deciding when, where, why and how personal health care decisions are made.
Mostly, the GOP supermajority has described the bill as “mainstream,” “common-sense” and “pro-woman.”
With this bill, they say, North Carolina will join the ranks of other countries, particularly in Europe, that have similar gestational limits on abortion.
That’s disingenuous, because North Carolina is not Europe, for many reasons.
For one, the health care landscape in North Carolina is radically different. For many Europeans, going to the doctor is accessible and affordable.
Here in North Carolina, we’re just now getting around to expanding Medicaid, and 14 abortion clinics service the entire state.
Take a look at the details of the GOP’s “mainstream” bill, and you’ll find even more differences.
The abortion laws in many European countries include exceptions for the health of the mother, including their mental health — not just their life. Some even provide exceptions for a person’s social or economic circumstances.
The bill North Carolina Republicans made law Tuesday doesn’t do that.
There are several Republicans, most notably Tricia Cotham, who should be especially ashamed of the vote they cast Tuesday because they broke their own promises to voters — promises made on the campaign trail just months ago. How can they expect their constituents to ever take them at their word again?
People in North Carolina now have fewer rights than they did yesterday. They have fewer rights than their parents.
And as much as Republicans want to call that “mainstream,” it’s just not.
— The Charlotte Observer