It’s neither beginning to look a lot like Christmas — although that’s nothing new in these parts — nor for some is it a holly, jolly Christmas.
When Ebenezer Scrooge asks the ghost of Jacob Marley what he wants with him, Marley replies with but one stark and chilly word: “Much.” And that seems the operative word this Christmas Eve. For too many, there is much — too much — negativity in the world and perhaps in our personal lives to experience the joy of Christmas.
We have felt threatened since COVID emerged. After two years of it, we have had about enough of the consequences, including those darned masks and especially the sickness and death. With a new variant raging through the world, it feels as if we will forever suffer this plague and that things may never go back to what they were when we were happier and more comfortable with our lives. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be that way. Unfortunately, it probably will since so many hardheaded folks refuse to get vaccinated and continue spreading the virus.
The political situation in the world brings worry with our largest political adversaries, China and Russia, rattling their sabers over expanding their territories and threatening what world peace we have at the moment. Nationally, perhaps not since the Civil War have Americans been so at odds with each other with the country split right down the middle politically. Nor has the rhetoric been so heated in this new digital world where social media is both our friend and our enemy.
We are in the midst of severe inflation where everything costs more, and in response the government is spending money faster than it can print it, which means no end is in sight and brings only a guarantee that it’s going to be even more expensive to survive in a new year. Many are out of work. Many are facing foreclosure. Many fear the future.
It’s difficult — for some seemingly impossible — to push this heavy weight to the side to make room for the spirit of Christmas. But we’ve always believed that Christmas is personal to you and the most important thing in the world, your family.
There’s plenty of advice to go around about how to deal with troubles and lots of suggestions about what is the real meaning of Christmas and how you should observe it. Should it be more about presents, or more about religion? Shouldn’t Christians remember the “reason for the season” and not lose sight of the holiday’s religious significance?
Maybe. Maybe not. Advice is always appreciated but shouldn’t always be accepted.
Bottom line, Christmas means different things to different people, and what Christmas means to you is more important than what it means to anyone else.
Humbug to anyone who would define your Christmas. Make it what you wish, but make it a happy time of year. With all that can weigh you down, look for the bright spots. Make those bright spots what your Christmas is all about.
From all of us at the Times News, Merry Christmas.