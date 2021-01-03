The pandemic has knocked the stuffing out of Kingsport’s highly successful transit service, dropping ridership by 34% as compared to last year. But KATS is taking that information, along with an in-depth service evaluation, to forge a new operating plan for a new year.
Earlier in 2020 as the pandemic began eroding ridership, KATS instituted an on-demand option even as it complied with local and state instruction to limit the number of passengers for safety reasons. It may continue that path as a future option.
KATS eventually shut down all fixed routes and went to an on-demand service. Eventually, the normal fixed-route service returned, but the number of passengers was limited, masks were required, and plastic dividers were installed between the driver and the passengers.
Kingsport Public Transportation Manager Chris Campbell said they felt it necessary to look at the services KATS offers, and to that end KATS hired a consultant to take a deep dive into its operations and offer recommendations on any possible new services or modifications to existing services.
“We’re always interested in improving our routes and making the service better for our customer base,” Campbell said. “Through the process (of offering on-demand service) we found it works pretty good for certain areas of the city, Lynn Garden for instance.”
The roads in Lynn Garden are narrow with a tight turning radius, and there’s on-street parking, which means the traditional KATS buses have a hard time maneuvering, Campbell said.
In this instance, an on-demand service using a smaller van would be much more effective in reaching potential riders.
“We feel like if we can establish this type of system, where we can fit a van into those areas, potentially pick them up and bring them to a transfer point, like Walmart or Food City, then if they need to go somewhere else they can access the service like that,” Campbell said.
Since its start, KATS has focused on increasing ridership by making changes to its route structure, making it more efficient while placing a greater emphasis on promotions and communicating offerings to the public. Today, transit authorities across the country are re-evaluating this premise and coming to the conclusion that ridership might not always be the best metric to use in delivering services.
“The consultants analyzed what KATS has, and now they’re busy going into our routes, looking how to restructure them to make them more successful or maybe combining routes,” Campbell said. “They’ll be proposing some alternatives to the fixed routes and the possibility of the on-demand service throughout the city. Maybe a route could become a zone and you could potentially call in and get a predetermined stop.”
As residents await these changes, they may rest assured that KATS will provide the same outstanding services as it has over the past 25 years. A public transportation system at this level is a major asset for Kingsport.
KATS operates six fixed bus routes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the city, as well as Dial-A-Ride ADA services for seniors and people with medical conditions and Dial-A-Ride 65, a curb-to-curb service for people age 65 and older by calling 224-2613.