OPED-BIDEN-HOUSING-EDITORIAL-DMT

House for sale. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

The Biden administration wants homebuyers who have good credit to cover the risks of lending to homebuyers who don’t. Congressional Republicans should stand united against this latest White House effort to erode the value of personal responsibility.

The New York Post reported this week that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are prepared to overhaul the fees built into mortgages issued at private banks. The charges — known as low-level price adjustments — are based on a handful of factors and often absorbed into a buyer’s mortgage rate.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you