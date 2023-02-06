OPED-IDAHO-SCHOOLVOUCHERS-EDITORIAL-DMT

An aerial view of the Idaho State Capitol building during winter in Boise, Idaho. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

The Idaho Senate Education Committee on Tuesday agreed to print a bill that would bring school vouchers to Idaho.

Idaho Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced the bill, the “Freedom In Education Savings Accounts,” which would allow Idaho families to collect taxpayer dollars to use for private school tuition. It’s cut-and-paste legislation from the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you